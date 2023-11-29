MTA employee killed on tracks at 34th Street-Herald Square station during scheduled work

MTA employee killed on tracks at 34th Street-Herald Square station

NEW YORK -- An MTA worker was struck and killed on the subway tracks at 34th Street-Herald Square station early Wednesday morning.

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber made the announcement at the agency's safety committee meeting hours later.

The NYPD said it happened just before 12:30 a.m. A 57-year-old track worker was struck by a northbound D train while scheduled work was going on.

The MTA said he was working doing flagging.

"There's been a safety stand down of all New York City Transit work, non-essential work, and our folks were at the hospital last night with the worker's family and, obvously, they're very much in our thoughts right now," Lieber said.

The accident is still under investigation.

The union has scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. on Wednesday.