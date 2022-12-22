MTA: Contractor error delays project to upgrade subway signal system on F and G lines

NEW YORK -- A billion dollar plan to upgrade the MTA's subway signal system is being delayed by years, CBS2 has learned.

So what went wrong? CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has been investigating the issue and spoke with the MTA's president of construction and development.

The MTA told him the contractor who designed the parts for the system had manufactured them in the wrong size. As Westbrook reports, this is not coming as good news from the agency, which already spent billions of dollars on the project -- one that could impact service along the F line in Brooklyn.

"The project has been delayed by basically a situation where we were replacing a number of track ties," MTA's President of Construction and Development Jamie Torres-Springer told Westbrook.

The R-160 passenger cars that dominate the F and G lines are equipped to use technology called, "Communications Based Train Control," also known as CBTC. It's a more modern approach in getting trains to run faster and closer together.

The MTA says the technology has shown to improve on-time service by 23% on the 7 and L trains. But there's a problem impacting the rollout of the tech on the F and G.

"Unfortunately, our contractor did make some errors in the measurements that they made, and so there were some issues in the fabrication of those very specific ties, and that has caused a cascading delay in the project," said Torres-Springer.

The MTA confirmed it's not only impacting the F and G lines, work is also being done on portions of the A and C lines both in Brooklyn and Manhattan, the G's crosstown line and the Sixth Avenue line, which B, D, F and M trains. It's unclear if the contractor's error will have an impact there, as well.

"We're not happy with where we are right now. I mentioned that very clearly at the board that we have a lot of work to do with the contractor, which is Siemens, to get up to the point where we have fully reliable service," Torres-Springer said.

In a statement, a Siemens spokesperson told CBS2, "New York's subway system is one of the most complex in the world - and we are confident that our CBTC solution will not only fulfil our obligations to the MTA, but provide efficiency and reliability benefits to their riders. We are working closely with the MTA to implement the necessary software updates as quickly as possible."

The MTA wants to reassure customers that service will not be impacted at least over the next couple years while the work is being done.