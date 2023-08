MTA bus collides with truck; Several minor injuries

MTA bus collides with truck; Several minor injuries

MTA bus collides with truck; Several minor injuries

NEW YORK -- An MTA bus and a construction vehicle collided on Thursday in Manhattan.

It happened at around 11:30 a.m. at Amsterdam Avenue and West 82nd Street.

The windshield on the driver's side of the M11 bus was shattered.

Ten people were being treated by EMS at the scene. None of the injuries are considered life threatening.