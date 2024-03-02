Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian struck, killed by MTA bus in Manhattan, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by an MTA bus in the East Village late Friday night.

It happened near Avenue D and East 10th Avenue around 10:40 p.m.

Investigators determined 45-year-old Shawn Gooding tripped and fell into the street near a crosswalk as an MTA bus driver was making a right turn onto Avenue D. Police say the rear of the bus struck Gooding.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the MTA bus driver, a 59-year-old man, did not stay on the scene.

No arrests have been made at his time.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 5:16 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.