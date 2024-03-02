Pedestrian struck, killed by MTA bus in Manhattan, police say

NEW YORK -- Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by an MTA bus in the East Village late Friday night.

It happened near Avenue D and East 10th Avenue around 10:40 p.m.

Investigators determined 45-year-old Shawn Gooding tripped and fell into the street near a crosswalk as an MTA bus driver was making a right turn onto Avenue D. Police say the rear of the bus struck Gooding.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the MTA bus driver, a 59-year-old man, did not stay on the scene.

No arrests have been made at his time.

The investigation is ongoing.