Pedestrian struck, killed by MTA bus in Manhattan, police say
NEW YORK -- Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by an MTA bus in the East Village late Friday night.
It happened near Avenue D and East 10th Avenue around 10:40 p.m.
Investigators determined 45-year-old Shawn Gooding tripped and fell into the street near a crosswalk as an MTA bus driver was making a right turn onto Avenue D. Police say the rear of the bus struck Gooding.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the MTA bus driver, a 59-year-old man, did not stay on the scene.
No arrests have been made at his time.
The investigation is ongoing.
