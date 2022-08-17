MTA bus driver injured following altercation with driver in Manhattan

MTA bus driver injured after argument with another driver

NEW YORK -- An MTA bus driver was hurt on Tuesday after getting in an argument with another driver.

It happened at around 6 p.m. on Sherman Avenue in Manhattan.

Police say during the dispute, the other driver got out of his car and threw something at the bus driver's window.

The window shattered and the broken glass got into the eye of the bus driver.

The 63-year-old was taken to the hospital.

Police said no arrests have been made.