Video shows MTA bus crashing into subway pillar, injuring 13 in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Thirteen people were hurt when an MTA bus crashed into a subway station pillar in the Bronx.

Surveillance video show the moment the bus smashed into the pillar under the tracks on Jerome Avenue near 181st Street in the University Heights section at around 3 p.m. Monday.

13 hospitalized in Bronx bus crash

Thirteen people, including the driver, were taken to area hospitals in stable condition. Some children were on bus and other people were treated at the scene, according to officials.

No one was seriously hurt, officials said.

Witnesses said the crash happened near a bus stop, but no one was waiting to board at the time.

"Usually most people stand on this side right here when they're waiting for the bus. As you can see, there's a bus stop there. It depends on the time of the day too. If it's in the afternoon, there's a lot of people waiting for the bus here," said Darwin Vega.

Investigators unsure why driver lost control

Investigators were trying to figure out why the driver lost control while the bus was in service.

There were working cameras on the bus, which will be used to help determine why it crashed, officials said.