MTA bus driver crashes into parked cars in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway after an MTA bus driver crashed into parked cars in Brooklyn on Friday.

Police responded to the scene on Mill Avenue and Avenue U in Mill Basin around 9 a.m.

A B-47 bus hit several parked vehicles.

The MTA says the bus driver has been sent for routine drug and alcohol screening.

No one was hurt.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed.