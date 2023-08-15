MTA bus, construction lift collide in Midtown, 8 injuries reported

NEW YORK -- An MTA bus and construction lift collided on Monday night in Midtown, injuring several passengers on board.

Passengers told CBS New York they had just boarded the first stop of the Bronx express bus when the accident happened. Glass from the bus was seen all over Madison Avenue near 48th Street.

The construction lift remained at the scene. The foreman said a worker was inside it during the collision, adding he was not physically injured because the impact was on the side of the basket and he was wearing a safety harness.

The FDNY said eight people were transferred to Bellevue Hospital, but it's not clear what kind of injuries they have.

CBS New York spoke with one passenger who said he was sitting one seat behind the driver.

"Like, when you stop on a hard brake and you jitter back and forth in the street. The same feeling. It was crazy," said Fredy Sanchez of Soundview.

"He hit it and ran down the whole side of the bus, just like bang bang. It was crazy," Shawn McIdor added. "We're out here and it's dangerous, you know? People don't pay attention."

Madison Avenue was reopened between 47th and 48th streets just before 11 p.m.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

CBS New York reached out to MTA for comment but has not heard back.