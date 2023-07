NEW YORK -- An MTA bus and box truck collided Thursday morning on the Upper East Side.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene at East 85th Street and Lexington Avenue.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area this morning, including a report of a shooting in Bayonne. Watch more on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, July 13, 2023

Police said two people on the bus suffered minor injuries. No one in the truck was hurt.

It's unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.