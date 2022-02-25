MTA bringing back peak fares, but offering other discounted rides

NEW YORK -- Riding the rails will now cost you a bit more.

Peak fares were suspended at the start of the pandemic, but they're coming back Friday.

However, the MTA will offer new discounts to help offset the price change.

Starting March 1, the promotions include:

Unlimited rides per week after the 12th ride using OMNY, the contactless payment system

Monthly riders will see a 10% discount

Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road riders within the city will have a $5 flat fee for all off-peak trains

