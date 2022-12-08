MTA to enforce alcohol ban on LIRR, Metro-North trains, platforms during SantaCon

NEW YORK -- An alcohol ban will be in effect on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad over the weekend during SantaCon.

The annual bar crawl returns to New York City on Saturday.

The MTA says alcohol consumption will be banned on all LIRR and Metro-North trains and station platforms from 4 a.m. Saturday through noon Sunday.

Anyone who violates the ban may be removed from trains or stations by police. Officers will also confiscate alcoholic beverages and issue summonses.

"Maintaining safe and orderly travel is always a priority. We want everyone to enjoy their holiday festivities and get to their destination smoothly and on time," MTA Police Chief John Mueller said in a statement.

The MTA says there will be an increased MTA Police presence at Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal to enforce the ban.