Watch CBS News
Local News

MTA to enforce alcohol ban on LIRR, Metro-North trains, platforms during SantaCon

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- An alcohol ban will be in effect on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad over the weekend during SantaCon.

The annual bar crawl returns to New York City on Saturday.

The MTA says alcohol consumption will be banned on all LIRR and Metro-North trains and station platforms from 4 a.m. Saturday through noon Sunday.

Anyone who violates the ban may be removed from trains or stations by police. Officers will also confiscate alcoholic beverages and issue summonses.

"Maintaining safe and orderly travel is always a priority. We want everyone to enjoy their holiday festivities and get to their destination smoothly and on time," MTA Police Chief John Mueller said in a statement.

The MTA says there will be an increased MTA Police presence at Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal to enforce the ban.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 8:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.