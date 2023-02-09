MTA rolling out new features for Access-a-Ride customers

NEW YORK -- The MTA is investing in technology to make improvements for its Access-a-Ride customers.

The agency says it has rolled out new features to book and track trips seamlessly on the My MTA website and app.

"The improvements to the My [Access-A-Ride] app which will bring much more streamlined and user-friendly customer experience, giving customers a good alternative to booking a trip other than a phone call," MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo said.

The MTA says the changes were in response to customer feedback looking for better online and app-based service.