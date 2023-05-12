Watch CBS News
Construction begins on Third Street Sewer Project in Mount Vernon, Gov. Kathy Hochul announces

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that construction has begun on the critical Third Street Sewer Project in Mount Vernon.

It will ensure reliable wastewater service to improve quality of life.

The project is part of the state's historic $150 million investment in the city.

The governor says it will address long-standing water infrastructure and public health challenges that have plagued Mount Vernon for decades.

"This is how we start righting the wrongs of the past and turning the trajectory of a community that was mired in a lot but also suffering from an egregious injustice," Hochul said.

As part of the project, the city sent out pamphlets to homeowners to help identify lead drinking water service lines so they could be replaced.

