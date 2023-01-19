Watch CBS News
Police investigating suspicious death of 79-year-old man in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Police in Westchester County are investigating a suspicious death in Mount Vernon.

Seventy-nine-year-old John McGhee was found unresponsive in a home on Franklin Avenue late Tuesday night.

Investigators say the victim had suffered several injuries.

Mount Vernon investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to give them a call.

January 18, 2023

