Police investigating suspicious death of 79-year-old man in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Police in Westchester County are investigating a suspicious death in Mount Vernon.
Seventy-nine-year-old John McGhee was found unresponsive in a home on Franklin Avenue late Tuesday night.
Investigators say the victim had suffered several injuries.
Mount Vernon investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to give them a call.
