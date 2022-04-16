New York state commits $150 million to fixing Mount Vernon's collapsing sewer system

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Relief is on the way for residents of Mount Vernon in Westchester County who have struggled with raw sewage issues for years.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that New York is committing $150 million to fix the collapsing sewer system, which has caused waste to back-up into homes.

"This is also a moment, a victory for human justice because no human should be subjected to the disgusting experiences they had to endure for decades. It ends today," Hochul said.

The governor says $7 million will be spent immediately to launch engineering, design and construction of the Third Street sewer line and $3 million will be used to help repair homes.

The water issue in Mount Vernon is getting national attention. The Paramount+ documentary "Wasteland" takes an in-depth look at the problem and more potential solutions.

"Wasteland" will be front and center on the Paramount+ home menu leading up to Earth Day on April 22.