Fire damages 2 homes in Mount Vernon, displacing 20

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Twenty people were forced out of their homes after a fire in Mount Vernon.

Firefighters say around noon Sunday, heavy flames were pouring from the front of a house on Seventh Avenue and West Sydney Avenue.

The flames spread to a second house next door.

It took firefighters nearly three hours to get everything under control.

No residents were hurt. Three firefighters were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

