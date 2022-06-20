Fire damages 2 homes in Mount Vernon, displacing 20
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Twenty people were forced out of their homes after a fire in Mount Vernon.
Firefighters say around noon Sunday, heavy flames were pouring from the front of a house on Seventh Avenue and West Sydney Avenue.
The flames spread to a second house next door.
It took firefighters nearly three hours to get everything under control.
No residents were hurt. Three firefighters were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
