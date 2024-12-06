Dropping enrollment in Mount Vernon schools may lead to closures, district leaders say

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — Public schools in Mount Vernon are facing a very difficult future as enrollment drops.

Mount Vernon High is at 35% capacity, and with money tight, district leaders say it's time to close several school buildings.

Mount Vernon acting superintendent proposes closing 3 schools

Mount Vernon operates 16 schools for 6,500 students. To compare, nearby New Rochelle has 10 schools for 10,000 students.

Acting superintendent K. Veronica Smith proposes closing three schools as the district reassesses how many buildings it has versus how many it needs.

On the list of possible closures are Mount Vernon Honor Academy, Mount Vernon Leadership Academy and Cecil H. Parker School, named for the first Black teacher in Mount Vernon.

It's a painful decision for Smith, who attended Cecil H. Parker School herself.

"I attended there for kindergarten to third. I can remember my kindergarten teacher, Miss Russell," she said.

Meanwhile, unpaid property taxes have cost the district more than $20 million.

"We're in a community in which people really can't afford to pay these high taxes. And so it's difficult to collect sometimes what people don't have," Smith said.

Many schools in Mount Vernon need extensive repair.

"There was a building condition survey that was done, and that survey reported that we have about $395 million in repairs to make districtwide," said Jose Formoso, the district's assistant superintendent for business.

Parents speak out against closures at town hall meeting

Upset parents made their voices heard at a town hall meeting Friday night. Some criticized the district during a number of heated exchanges.

"The questionnaires never mentioned school closures. When was that decided? My question is, when was there a sense that schools needed to close?" one parent asked.

"The discussion regarding school closing has been for a few years," Smith said.

"What's the point of the meeting, the collective gathering of the people, if we've already made a decision?" another parent asked.

An official closure plan must be submitted by March 1.

