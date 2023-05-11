Watch CBS News
Westchester County District Attorney wants to vacate over 2 dozen convictions after Mount Vernon Police investigation

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- The Westchester County district attorney wants to vacate the convictions of 27 people after an investigation into Mount Vernon Police.

It involves an undercover narcotics operation back in 2017. The DA now says a review of the cases found a pattern of inconsistencies and errors.

Ultimately, the city fired one officer and assigned another to desk duty.

Mount Vernon says it has continued to offer and provide assistance to the DA.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 8:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

