Mount Vernon holds networking event for skilled trade jobs

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- The city of Mount Vernon is helping residents apply for jobs in the skilled trades.

This comes as the federal government is boosting infrastructure spending by $1 trillion over the next five years.

A networking event Tuesday morning had a strong turnout as firms look to hire and train workers for plumbing, electrical and construction jobs.

"These are living wage positions that make people feel good about the work that they are doing. They actually build the community, physically, with their hands, and so skilled trades shouldn't be left out of our workforce," said Andrea Haynes, Mount Vernon's economic development director.

Experts say the construction industry alone has 600,000 unfilled jobs nationwide.

