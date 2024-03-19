Mount Vernon allocates $1.2 million for guaranteed income program

200 Mount Vernon residents get $500 monthly through guaranteed income program

200 Mount Vernon residents get $500 monthly through guaranteed income program

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Mount Vernon is the latest city offering a guaranteed income to some residents.

Two hundred people were randomly picked to get $500 each month and receive financial counseling.

The funding comes from the federal government's American Rescue Plan.

Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard says the funding puts residents on a better path to success.

"It made a difference. It really supplemented and helped you to make different decisions," Mount Vernon resident Randy Cooper said.

"We understand that most people are one emergency away from financial ruin," Patterson-Howard said.

Mount Vernon has allocated $1.2 million for the guaranteed income program.