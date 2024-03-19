Mount Vernon allocates $1.2 million for guaranteed income program
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Mount Vernon is the latest city offering a guaranteed income to some residents.
Two hundred people were randomly picked to get $500 each month and receive financial counseling.
The funding comes from the federal government's American Rescue Plan.
Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard says the funding puts residents on a better path to success.
"It made a difference. It really supplemented and helped you to make different decisions," Mount Vernon resident Randy Cooper said.
"We understand that most people are one emergency away from financial ruin," Patterson-Howard said.
Mount Vernon has allocated $1.2 million for the guaranteed income program.