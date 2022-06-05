Couple found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in Mount Vernon home

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- A couple was found dead inside their home in Mount Vernon on Sunday morning.

We're told their three young daughters were in the house at the time.

Police say the couple was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds shortly after 5:30 a.m.

The couple has not been identified at this time.

CBS2's Astrid Martinez spoke with the mayor's office, who said the couple's children are OK. We do not know their ages.

Several neighbors say the family was quiet, and they're now wondering what could have happened.

"That's horrible. I mean, 'cause that's going to be something that's going to last with them probably a lifetime in some way or form, so it's horrible that the kids had to go through that," neighbor Eddie Jones said.

Neighbors say the grandmother of the three girls lives in the same multi-family home and the children are in her care at this moment.

We are waiting to get more updates from police.