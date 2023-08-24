Watch CBS News
Local News

3 Mount Vernon women form city's first all-female sanitation truck crew

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

3 women make history in Mount Vernon as first all-female sanitation crew
3 women make history in Mount Vernon as first all-female sanitation crew 00:46

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Three women made history in Mount Vernon on Wednesday when they took over a sanitation truck.

They are the first all-female sanitation crew to operate a truck in the city's history.

It all started in 2022 when they were hired as seasonal workers during the Love Our City campaign.

"I'm from the city right here, Mount Vernon, I'm born and raised. I always wanted to keep it in the community, help our community, make sure it's clean, safe. So that's where I'm at, right here," sanitation worker Kanya Antwi said.

"It feels great to know that normally it's men working the garbage truck, but then they see females on it, like, females can do it, too," sanitation worker Khadijah Patterson said.

"I'm excited. It's something that I always wanted to do and now I get to do it," sanitation worker Chakka Christoper said.

City officials hope to get more women involved during its annual hiring fair in the spring.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 8:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.