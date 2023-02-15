Sources: Mask mandate remains in place at Mount Sinai Health System hospitals

NEW YORK -- New York state lifted its mask mandate in health care facilities Sunday, but it remains in place in some city hospitals.

Sources tell CBS2 Mount Sinai Health System is still requiring staff, patients and visitors to mask up.

According to hospital officials, the policy will continually be reviewed.

The New York State Health Department lifted the statewide mask requirement for health care settings Sunday but advised facilities to develop and implement their own masking plans based on CDC guidance and COVID transmission levels.