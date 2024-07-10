Closure of Mount Sinai Beth Israel in NYC's East Village indefinitely postponed. Here's why.

NEW YORK -- The closure of Mount Sinai Beth Israel in the East Village has been indefinitely postponed, New York City Councilmember Keith Powers said in a post on X Wednesday.

Mount Sinai had planned to close the hospital Friday, citing financial struggles.

According to a memo from Mount Sinai leadership sent out Wednesday, however, they are still waiting for the Department of Health's approval of their closure plan, which they said was submitted in October.

Mount Sinai said it will not start the closure process without state approval and "until the legal hurdles are cleared," but they said there are risks associated with keeping the hospital open, including staffing problems.

The health system first announced plans to close the hospital located at the corner of East 16th Street and First Avenue in September, drawing pushback from the community.

In a statement Wednesday, New York City Councilmember Carlina Rivera said in part, "I remain firm in my position that the closure of Beth Israel would have devastating consequences and that mitigations proposed by Mount Sinai remain wholly insufficient to support residents in maintaining their health and wellbeing. It will take years for existing alternative healthcare providers to scale up their infrastructure to meet the demand that will be placed on them, and the State must intervene to halt Mount Sinai's hasty efforts to close the hospital down."

A spokesperson said the hospital had over $1 billion in losses in the past 10 years and was operating at 20% capacity.