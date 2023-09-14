Watch CBS News
Mount Sinai closing 16th Street campus, citing fewer patients, financial losses

NEW YORK -- Mount Sinai is closing one of its New York City hospitals, saying the number of patients is down and the financial losses are up.

The Mount Sinai-Beth Israel campus on First Avenue at 16th Street will be gradually shut down.

The hospital is citing patient capacity at just 20% and losses of $150 million annually.

The emergency room and a smaller number of beds will remain available as regulators work to shut it down.

An exact closure date has not yet been set.

The closure will not impact other Mount Sinai-Beth Israel locations.

