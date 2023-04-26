School bus involved in head-on crash in Mount Kisco; Several injuries reported

School bus involved in crash in Mount Kisco

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. - A school bus crashed with another vehicle in Mount Kisco Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Lake Road and Crow Hill Road.

A car struck the small school bus head-on.

So far, authorities will only say there are "several" injuries. Their conditions have not been released.

So far, there's no word of which school the bus is associated with.

