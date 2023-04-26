School bus involved in head-on crash in Mount Kisco; Several injuries reported
MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. - A school bus crashed with another vehicle in Mount Kisco Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Lake Road and Crow Hill Road.
A car struck the small school bus head-on.
So far, authorities will only say there are "several" injuries. Their conditions have not been released.
So far, there's no word of which school the bus is associated with.
Check back soon for more information.
