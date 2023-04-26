Watch CBS News
School bus involved in head-on crash in Mount Kisco; Several injuries reported

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. - A school bus crashed with another vehicle in Mount Kisco Wednesday afternoon. 

It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Lake Road and Crow Hill Road. 

A car struck the small school bus head-on. 

So far, authorities will only say there are "several" injuries. Their conditions have not been released. 

So far, there's no word of which school the bus is associated with.  

Check back soon for more information. 

April 26, 2023

