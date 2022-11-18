Tenants in Bronx apartment building with 131 open violations rally for better living conditions

NEW YORK -- A group of tenants in a Bronx apartment building say they are living in horrific conditions, but they're hoping strength in numbers will bring changes.

CBS2's Nick Caloway reports the building in the Mount Hope neighborhood has a long history of hazardous conditions.

Outside of 124 East 176th St., tenants rallied in the cold for better living conditions.

"With rats, mold, mice, cockroaches, no hot water, no heat -- is that what you call good conditions in the western world?" tenant Corine Ombongo Golden said.

Golden invited CBS2 into her chilly fourth floor apartment, which she says, even on a cold November day, has no heat nor hot water.

"I sleep with my clothes on," she said.

Down the hall, we were welcomed by Nohena Arrellano. She wanted to show us her bathroom first.

She says water leaks through her walls and ceiling, creating mold. In the kitchen, she says there's always a smell of gas.

Right now, the building has 131 open violations with the city's Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Fifty of those violations are Class C, which are considered the most hazardous. Those include defective fire doors, mouse and roach infestations and many more.

HPD has conducted more than $60,000 in emergency repairs at the building when the owner has failed to comply.

Someone the tenants call the building manager had no comment.

The building is owned by an LLC. Its listed address is a now-abandoned building in Midwood, Brooklyn.

Experts say residents who are living in hazardous conditions should file complaints with New York City housing court and call 311 to make a report. And, they say, there is strength in numbers.

"For northwest Bronx, our main tool is to continue to build tenant power through building tenant associations. We've seen success when tenants get together and build sustainable tenant associations," said Edward Garcia, with the Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition.

Back in the Bronx, many tenants say they have to keep fighting because they can't afford to move.