Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist killed in crash with Port Authority police car in Fort Lee, N.J.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Motorcyclist killed in crash with police vehicle
Motorcyclist killed in crash with police vehicle 00:28

FORT LEE, N.J. -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a Port Authority police car Monday in Fort Lee, New Jersey. 

The Bergen County prosecutor's office said the motorcyclist was killed around 5:45 a.m. in the intersection of Lemoine Avenue and Bruce Reynolds Boulevard. 

Sources tell CBS2 traffic video shows the motorcycle entering the intersection against a red light and hitting the police vehicle that had a green light. 

One officer was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

The crash is under investigation. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 12:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.