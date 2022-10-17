Motorcyclist killed in crash with Port Authority police car in Fort Lee, N.J.

Motorcyclist killed in crash with police vehicle

FORT LEE, N.J. -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a Port Authority police car Monday in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

The Bergen County prosecutor's office said the motorcyclist was killed around 5:45 a.m. in the intersection of Lemoine Avenue and Bruce Reynolds Boulevard.

Sources tell CBS2 traffic video shows the motorcycle entering the intersection against a red light and hitting the police vehicle that had a green light.

One officer was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.