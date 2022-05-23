Motorcyclist critically hurt, passenger killed in Bronx crash
NEW YORK -- Police say a motorcyclist was popping wheelies at the time of a deadly crash.
It happened in the Fordham section of the Bronx.
Police say the man was driving a motorcycle with a female passenger on University Avenue late Sunday night, when they veered into oncoming traffic and struck a Mercedes.
The man driving the motorcycle is in critical condition. The female with him was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver of the Mercedes was not hurt.
