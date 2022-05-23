Motorcyclist critically hurt, passenger killed in Bronx crash

NEW YORK -- Police say a motorcyclist was popping wheelies at the time of a deadly crash.

It happened in the Fordham section of the Bronx.

Police say the man was driving a motorcycle with a female passenger on University Avenue late Sunday night, when they veered into oncoming traffic and struck a Mercedes.

The man driving the motorcycle is in critical condition. The female with him was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Mercedes was not hurt.