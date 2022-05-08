Mother's Day 2022: Families enjoy the holiday in New York City

CBS2 catches up with mothers celebrating their special day in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Sunday is the day to celebrate the mothers in our lives.

CBS2's Leah Mishkin spent some time with families celebrating at brunch.

Two-year-old Olivia made her mother smile with a kiss and some flowers.

"My beautiful wife, beautiful mother. Right Olivia?" Jeff Parker said.

"Happy Mother's Day," the little girl said.

Coming to Friend of a Farmer restaurant brings back memories for the Laitman family.

"This restaurant used to be out on Long Island where we lived and we used to love to go there with these two kids," Leila Laitman said.

Leila and Jeff's two kids are now grown up. Their oldest son was sitting at the table with his two children.

"It's incredible to be a grandma, in addition to being a mama, so it's nice to have Mother's Day with all the generations," Laitman said.

Her family got her flowers and framed photos of her grandkids.

"It's wonderful. It's really wonderful," Laitman said.

Over at the next table, the Cheung family was also reminiscing about the old times.

A mom of two says the place was her favorite spot with her husband before they had kids.

"I was pregnant with her. I was so big and I remember the tables were very, very like tight," Lisa Cheung said.

Her oldest daughter, Olivia, is now 13 years old, and she gave her mom a priceless gift.

"I woke up this morning and went to her room and she put up why she loves me in this white board. Ten reasons why. I thought that was very, very touching," Cheung said.

One of the reasons?

"She gives me a lot of support and she supports the family a lot," Olivia Cheung said.

Others opted to buy bouquets and balloons.

"My mom is visiting from Ohio and she's actually waiting in my apartment right now, so I'm going to surprise her with some balloons," one person said.

A Happy Mother's Day to all moms.