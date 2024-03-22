Mothers Against Media Addiction holds rally outside Meta offices in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- A group called Mothers Against Media Addiction held a rally Friday outside Meta's office in Manhattan, calling for big tech companies to put kids first and stop addictive social media algorithms.

Elected officials and concerned parents gathered outside the offices at Broadway and East Ninth Street.

The advocates said they are not anti-tech, they just want to make social media a safer place for kids. Some shared emotional stories, including one mother who said her son died by suicide after he was exploited online.

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes introduced a bill called the SAFE Act, or the Stop Addictive Feeds for Kids Act. If passed, the legislation would prohibit social media platforms from allowing what advocates say are addictive algorithms for children younger than 18 without parental consent.

The New York Child Data Protection Act would also restrict internet companies from collecting data from kids for commercial purpose without consent.

"We have seen the harm that has happened and befallen our children for a decade or more -- unregulated, unprotected," Gounardes said during the rally. "The crisis that is affecting our kids is growing and growing by the day."

Mary Rodee said her son was sexually exploited and then extorted on Facebook by a fake profile, which led to his death by suicide.

"It was my worst nightmare come true when Riley's brother had to call me and tell me that Riley had died by his own hand," Rodee told the crowd.

Gov. Kathy Hochul included both of the bills in her budget and, if passed, they could be implemented as early as April.