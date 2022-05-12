Mother of Mohamed Bah, killed in 2012 by police, continues fight to hold officers accountable

Mother fighting for justice after son's death at the hands of the NYPD

Mother fighting for justice after son's death at the hands of the NYPD

Mother fighting for justice after son's death at the hands of the NYPD

NEW YORK -- A mother has been fighting for justice for her 28-year-old son, who died at the hands of the NYPD.

On Thursday, she gathered with other mothers who have experienced similar heartache and shared more on her latest push for accountability with CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis.

A decade after Mohamed Bah was killed by police, Hawa Bah is still fighting for her son.

"I will never ever stop fighting for justice," Hawa Bah said.

She spoke out after meeting with the Civilian Complaint Review Board -- the NYPD oversight agency. In 2020, she filed a complaint against the officers involved. She learned the outcome joined Thursday, joined by The Justice Committee.

"While they found many instances of wrongdoing in this case, they actually could not bring charges against Licitra and Matteo because they have since retired from the NYPD to evade accountability," The Justice Committee's Yul-San Liem said.

On Sept. 25, 2012, Hawa Bah called 911 to get medical assistance for her son, who was experiencing a mental health crisis.

"When I call 911 for ambulance, the cop show up. I tell them go away. I don't call you. I'm looking for ambulance," she said. "They forced their way, broke the door, shoot my son."

The city argued the detective who fired the fatal shot feared for his life. Mohamed Bah allegedly had a knife.

The family filed a civil lawsuit against the city and the city later settled for nearly $2 million, but Hawa Bah said she feels the officers were not held accountable and filing a complaint with the CCRB was her next push for justice.

"I'm a little pleased when the CCRB promised me they will do better," Hawa Bah said.

She was backed Thursday by other mothers who feel her pain.

"My son was 29 when they murdered him, just for playing football with his brother," said Iris Baez, mother of Anthony Baez.

Anthony Baez died following an altercation with police in 1994.

Sharonne Salaam's son, Yusef Salaam, is one of the Central Park Five.

"One issue we all have in common is we want accountability. We want accountability," Sharonne Salaam said.

"I love you Mohamed. I will never forget about you and I will fight for justice for another Mohamed, another child to not face what we face," Hawa Bah said.

The NYPD did not provide comment on Thursday's news conference, but confirmed the two members retired in 2021.