Police: Mother and 3-year-old son robbed at gunpoint in Bronx lobby

NEW YORK -- Police say a mother and her 3-year-old son were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday in the Bronx.

It happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the lobby of a building near Sedgwick Avenue and West Kingsbridge Road.

Police said the suspects pointed a gun at the 35-year-old woman's stomach, then at the boy's head.

They allegedly took her keys, iPhone and wallet containing $1,500 in cash before driving off in her Range Rover.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.