Watch CBS News

Police: Mother and 3-year-old son robbed at gunpoint in Bronx lobby

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Mother, son robbed at gunpoint 00:26

NEW YORK -- Police say a mother and her 3-year-old son were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday in the Bronx. 

It happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the lobby of a building near Sedgwick Avenue and West Kingsbridge Road. 

bronx-mother-robbed-1.png
Police say a mother and her 3-year-old son were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday in the Bronx.  NYPD

Police said the suspects pointed a gun at the 35-year-old woman's stomach, then at the boy's head. 

They allegedly took her keys, iPhone and wallet containing $1,500 in cash before driving off in her Range Rover. 

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 10, 2022 / 7:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.