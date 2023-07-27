Data reveals which car models thieves are targeting most in New York

Data reveals most stolen vehicle models in New York state

NEW YORK -- New data reveals which vehicles thieves in New York are going after the most.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, 2021 Honda CR-Vs were the most-targeted cars in the state in 2022.

Next on the list were 2021 Honda Accords, 2019 Honda Civics and 2016 Toyota Camrys.

Tied for fifth were 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokees and 2020 Nissan Altimas.

Here's the full list for New York:

2021 Honda CR-V 2021 Honda Accord 2019 Honda Civic 2016 Toyota Camry 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2020 Nissan Altima (Tied) 2006 Ford Econoline E350 2020 Hyundai Elantra 2006 Ford Econoline E250 2021 Chevrolet Pick-Up (Full Size) 2018 Toyota RAV4