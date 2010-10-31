Tri-State Braces For Colder Temperatures

TRENTON, N.J. (AP/CBSNewYork) -- Just days after temperatures soared into the mid 70s, people in the Tri-State Area are now bracing for some much colder weather.

The National Weather Service says a cold front that was moving through the area Sunday night and will be followed by a large chilly air mass. That will drop overnight lows into the high 20s and low 30s in many areas.

AccuWeather said Monday would be mostly sunny, breezy and cool with a high of only 47 degrees. Temperatures were expected get a bit warmer for the rest of the week -- with highs in the mid 50's.

That's spurred forecasters to issue a freeze warning for most northern Jersey counties, which will be in effect from midnight Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, many southern areas will be under a frost advisory that will be in effect Monday from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Forecasters said the colder temperatures could damage or kill crops and sensitive vegetation. They urged residents to move plants indoors if possible.

(TM and Copyright 2010 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2010 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)