Mosque leaders join CAIR-NJ to denounce anti-Muslim harassment

NEW YORK -- There was a rally of solidarity Sunday in response to leaders from four New Jersey mosques saying their congregations have been harassed.

For the past few weeks, a truck displaying an anti-Muslim images and messages on a digital screen has been driving past mosques in Piscataway, Edison, North Brunswick, and Fords.

On Sunday, the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations joined leaders from those Islamic centers and law enforcement in solidarity.

They said hate is on the rise.

"Year by year, we're seeing an increase. Last year, we broke 100 for the first time and year to date we're passed 150 now," said Dyaa Terpstra, operation coordinator for CAIR-NJ.

"We have a reasonable expectation to live and worship and visit our houses of worship and do this in peace, so let's please maintain the peace," added Jim Sues of ICNA-NJ.

Law enforcement, including the FBI and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, is investigating.