NYPD: Detectives open fire on robbery suspects outside Bronx deli
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a police-involved shooting in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.
Police say two men were robbing a man outside a deli on East 166th Street and Third Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
One of the suspects allegedly struck the victim with a gun.
Two detectives investigating a separate incident nearby saw what was happening, and the suspect allegedly pointed his gun at them.
The detectives each fired one shot. Nobody was struck.
The suspects got away.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.