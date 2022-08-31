NYPD: Detectives open fire on robbery suspects outside Bronx deli

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a police-involved shooting in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.

Police say two men were robbing a man outside a deli on East 166th Street and Third Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the suspects allegedly struck the victim with a gun.

Two detectives investigating a separate incident nearby saw what was happening, and the suspect allegedly pointed his gun at them.

The detectives each fired one shot. Nobody was struck.

The suspects got away.