Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD: Detectives open fire on robbery suspects outside Bronx deli

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a police-involved shooting in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.

Police say two men were robbing a man outside a deli on East 166th Street and Third Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the suspects allegedly struck the victim with a gun.

Two detectives investigating a separate incident nearby saw what was happening, and the suspect allegedly pointed his gun at them.

The detectives each fired one shot. Nobody was struck.

The suspects got away.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 9:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.