Woman, 59, dies in Morrisania apartment fire
NEW YORK -- A 59-year-old woman died in a fire at her building Sunday morning in the Bronx.
The fire started just before 1 a.m. at the Butler Houses on Webster Avenue in the Morrisania section.
According to police, the woman was rushed to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, but could not be saved.
There was no immediate word on what started the fire.
FDNY is investigating.
