Morris Habitat for Humanity building a home for grateful veteran Mylcaryz Moquete: "This is truly a dream manifested"

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. - Monday was a day dedicated to recognizing the selfless sacrifice of our veterans and offering thanks in the form of home ownership in Perth Amboy, N.J.

CBS New York's Vanessa Murdock spoke with the grateful first-time homeowner and the organization who helped turn her dream into reality.

"I've always dreamt, am I ever going to own a home?" U.S. Army veter Mylcaryz Moquete said.

The foundation has been poured and first floor support walls are up. Next year, Moquete and her family will step inside their brand new home in Perth Amboy.

"It has taken great sacrifice, love, community to get to where my family and I are," Moquete said.

Moquete is a first generation American born to immigrant parents from the Dominican Republic. Out of high school she joined the Army and served as a medic for nine years.

The mother of three says her kids are her world.

"I imagine my family gathering just as we did with my grandmother. I want to give thanks to her and my mom who exemplified what it meant to create a home," Moquete said.

The home was made possible by Morris Habitat for Humanity, which kicked off Veterans Build Week Monday.

"We are here to honor our veterans in a meaningful way," Morris Habitat for Humanity CEO Liz DeCoursey said.

DeCoursey said the goal is to build more than homes: Hope, opportunity and a brighter future for veterans who face housing cost burdens.

"Nearly four million veterans pay at least 30% of their income to rent," DeCoursey said. "More 1.5 million pay at least 50%. Fifty percent of their income goes to rent."

Starting Wednesday, the family will get to work, building their own home. They have to put in about 400 hours of sweat equity, and help Morris Habitat transform the empty shell into a three bedroom, two bath house with a back yard – the feature Moquete says she most excited about.

:"We love barbecuing. We love having family over," she said.

The housewarming celebration is already in the works…

"I have it planned," Hilto Delossantos said. "It's a surprise."

"We give you our deepest thanks. This is truly a dream manifested," Moquete said.

Morris Habitat for Humanity shares another home slated for a Veteran will be built in Perth Amboy and it is not yet spoken for. You can find out more if you or someone you know might be interested in applying.