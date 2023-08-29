Morris County holding annual Out of the Darkness suicide prevention walk next weekend

Breaking the Stigma: Out of the Darkness Walk next weekend

Breaking the Stigma: Out of the Darkness Walk next weekend

Breaking the Stigma: Out of the Darkness Walk next weekend

NEW YORK -- CBS New York is committed to breaking the stigma around mental health, including suicide prevention.

The Morris County Out of the Darkness Walk will be held next weekend in Chatham, New Jersey.

The annual walk raises awareness and funding for suicide prevention, as well as bringing together people who may have been impacted by suicide.

Chairman Curt Ritter and participant Megan Ruzicka joined us in the studio to share why they walk and what to expect.

The walk is Saturday, Sept. 9 at Cougar Field in Chatham, New Jersey. Check-in will be at 4 p.m., and the walk starts at 5 p.m.

If you can't make it, there are 13 AFSP walks in New Jersey and four in the New York City area. CBS New York's Cindy Hsu plans to join the Out of the Darkness Walk at the South Street Seaport in Manhattan on Sunday, Oct. 22.

CLICK HERE and watch the full interview above for more information.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call or text 988 to speak with a trained, caring counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also chat online with a counselor at 988lifeline.org.