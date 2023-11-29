More than a dozen people displaced by late night fire in Bushwick, Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- More than a dozen people are displaced following a late night fire in Brooklyn.
The flames broke out around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on Covert Street in Bushwick.
Firefighters responded to the two-story building and had the flames under control in just under an hour.
Police said 16 people were displaced, and three people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
There's no word on what caused the fire.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.