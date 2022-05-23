More than a dozen arrested at out-of-control "pop-up" party in Long Branch, N.J.

More than a dozen arrested at out-of-control party in Long Branch

More than a dozen arrested at out-of-control party in Long Branch

More than a dozen arrested at out-of-control party in Long Branch

LONG BRANCH, N.J. -- A party promoted on social media got out of hand over the weekend in Long Branch, New Jersey. Fifteen people were arrested, officials said.

Monday, CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with residents and partygoers about the chaos.

Residents captured videos of police officers confronting huge crowds of people who descended on Long Branch Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Police called it a social media "pop-up party." Residents said it quickly got out of control.

"It ain't a pop-up party. These are riots," one Long Branch resident said.

Thousands of people came mostly by train and gathered in the Pier Village area. Vandalism and fights were reported.

"Jumping, running around in the street. People were jumping on cars," Anthony Bongi said.

A 9 p.m. curfew was enacted and businesses were forced to close.

"It hurts the city. It hurts our merchants when they have to close down or if they have damages," Belinda Mayo said.

Other residents said the whole thing was overblown.

"It was basically not a riot. It was a party that was out of control," said Gabe La Conte.

"I went because my sister wants to go, and it was fun," another person said.

A young woman who attended the party did not want to share her name with CBS2. She said she left before any fights started, adding that some people there drank too much.

"I personally won't do it. But other people have their own things to do," she said.

"At a minimum, it was a disturbance. It was disruptive to the community," Bongi said.

Residents said beach parties are one thing, but this was extreme.

"I'd love to enjoy the beach without worrying about something like that happening again," Gina Crystal said.

It's not the first time this has happened in Long Branch.

In June 2021, more than 1,000 people attended a party that was promoted on social media. Fights were reported and arrests were made.

Police said they are working to find out who organized the party. They could potentially file criminal charges and civil lawsuits.

Investigators said all arrests made Saturday were misdemeanors mostly related to fights. They are monitoring social media for future pop-up parties.