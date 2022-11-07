Watch CBS News
More merchants slapping customers with fees for using credit cards

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

More and more merchants slap shoppers with fees for using credit cards 02:01

NEW YORK -- More and more merchants are dinging shoppers with fees for using credit cards, and many of them are doing it in a way that breaks the law. 

Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan met with a Long Islander who is advocating for change. 

Joyce Kane of Oceanside now checks her receipts with the eye of a tiger. She's fighting credit card surcharges, illegal add-ons without notification. 

Gasoline stations show the discrepancy. Stores are required to also. 

"Bakery, you could go to a deli, my dry cleaners, restaurants," said Kane.  

Kane has recovered more than $100 by making dozens of calls to her bank contesting the three to four percent tack-ons that suddenly appeared with no warning. 

"If you notice a suspicious charge on your bill, call your bank. They'll do an investigation and if they find out the charge is inappropriate, they'll give you your money back," said John Breyault, with the National Consumers League in Washington, D.C. 

Under New York state law, stores and restaurants must post the higher prices charged to credit cards. They may not surprise customers at the register. 

In Franklin Square, Capo Ristorante is following all the rules, notifying customers that paying with cash will save you four percent. Credit means four percent more. That is legal. 

"I'm not trying to make money off it. I'm trying to pay my bills. With the cost of food and cost of goods going up, inflation, it's either charge a four percent or raise my prices more to scare people away from coming in period," said Paul Capoziello from Capo Ristorante. 

"How much more can the consumer take?" said Kane. 

Inadequately disclosed surcharges need to be reported to the state attorney general or consumer protection. Businesses can be fined up to $500 for each violation. 

First published on November 7, 2022 / 6:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

