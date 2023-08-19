Watch CBS News
Moped riders accused of slashing, punching men in Cypress Hills

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for two male moped riders after a violent attack in Brooklyn

According to police, the men stopped their moped and got into an argument with two other men at the corner of Fulton Street and Shepherd Avenue in Cypress Hills back on Aug. 1.

One of the riders pulled out a knife and slashed a 35-year-old man in the back while the other punched a 51-year-old man in the head, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

