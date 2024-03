Man found unconscious after moped crash dies at hospital, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- A man died after first responders found him in the road after his moped crashed late Saturday night in Queens.

NYPD said the man was found unconscious just before 11 p.m. on Laurel Hill Boulevard near 48th Street in Sunnyside.

The man was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.

Police are investigating what caused the crash and if any other vehicles were involved.