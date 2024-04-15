Police officer hospitalized after shooting in Montclair, N.J.

MONTCLAIR, N.J. - A police officer and another person have been hospitalized following a shooting incident in Montclair, N.J. Monday afternoon.

The shooting took place on Forest Street at around 2:45 p.m.

Both the officer and the other person who was hospitalized are expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the incident weren't immediately clear.

The shooting took place about a block away from Montclair High School. The school was not involved, and students were asked to shelter in place while the incident was being investigated.

