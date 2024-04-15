Watch CBS News
Police officer hospitalized after shooting in Montclair, N.J.

MONTCLAIR, N.J. - A police officer and another person have been hospitalized following a shooting incident in Montclair, N.J. Monday afternoon. 

The shooting took place on Forest Street at around 2:45 p.m.

Both the officer and the other person who was hospitalized are expected to survive. 

The circumstances surrounding the incident weren't immediately clear. 

The shooting took place about a block away from Montclair High School. The school was not involved, and students were asked to shelter in place while the incident was being investigated. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

First published on April 15, 2024 / 3:20 PM EDT

