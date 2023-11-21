Montclair, N.J. residents sound off after trees cut down for construction of new turf field

Montclair, N.J. residents sound off after trees cut down for construction of new turf field

Montclair, N.J. residents sound off after trees cut down for construction of new turf field

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- A plan taking root in Montclair has left many residents worried about the environmental impact.

However, those behind the removal of trees argue the proposal will provide safer fields for student-athletes.

For decades, long-time Montclair resident Carl Kraus would marvel at the old oak trees in Woodman Field across from his home. He spent another morning on Tuesday with his neighbors, watching the rest of the 15 trees come down to make room for a turf baseball field on school district property.

"We did everything we thought we could," Kraus said.

From posting lawn signs and signing petitions to attending board of education meetings, residents told CBS New York they made their opposition clear.

"Removing shade trees and putting plastic turf on the ground is not climate resilient," resident and parent Anna Grossman said.

They also have health concerns for kids playing on turf, sharing a letter of support from the Children's Environmental Health Center.

"The problem is the process was so flawed, the Montclair board of education moved ahead of this without getting input from the residents, from other people in town," resident Jory Miller said.

Montclair Schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds said in a brief statement said the district has the permits for the tree cutting and it has no further comments at this time.

The board of education pointed CBS New York to its Nov. 1 meeting, when it approved the more than $6 million contract. Money for this, among other capital improvement projects, is part of the November 2022 bond referendum that residents voted on.

"All of our plans prioritized student safety. After meeting the safety requirements, ourselves, in the district remains environmentally sensitive," an official said at the Nov. 1 meeting.

"We want a safe field for everybody and we want to live next to a healthy and safe field, too," Grossman said.

"We're hoping all the perspectives of the town residents and the town government can be heard, despite the sad fact the trees are already gone," Miller added.

A letter from the superintendent, last month, states, "The district remains committed to completing the field for the start of baseball and track and field season."