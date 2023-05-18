Montclair High School students walk out to protest teaching job cuts

Montclair students walk out in solidarity with teachers

MONTCLAIR, N.J. - Students in Montclair, New Jersey walked out of classes Thursday to protest cuts to teaching positions.

The students filed out of Montclair High School just after 9 a.m.

The school district cut 31 teacher slots and about 34 paraprofessionals to help balance a $5.5 million budget deficit.

Students say the cuts are mainly affecting four schools.

"These cuts are to schools on the south end. We're talking Glenfield, Nishuane, and Montclair high school. They are cutting a lot of arts," one student said. "Different lunches so our friends can't be together. No study halls anymore. It's just not really fair to the students."

CBS2 has reached out to the school superintendent's office for comment about the walkout but have not heard back.