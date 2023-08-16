Watch CBS News
Montauk Point Lighthouse reopens after restoration project

MONTAUK, N.Y. -- The Montauk Point Lighthouse is back open after a restoration project.

It was part of a large resiliency project put together by state officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to shore up the beachfront surrounding the lighthouse.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says the lighthouse will now be significantly protected from waves and coastal storms.

The structure opened in 1796, making it the oldest lighthouse in the state.

