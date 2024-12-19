At least 4 students injured in school bus crash in Monroe Township, New Jersey

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — At least four students were injured when a school bus veered off a road and crashed in Monroe Township on Thursday afternoon.

The Monroe Township Police Department says the bus was carrying students from Monroe Township Middle School.

According to police, the bus was traveling east on North State Home Road near Spotstown Englishtown Road when it went off the road into a wooded area and struck a tree on the driver's side of the bus.

Emergency medical services say one student was taken to a local hospital with a broken leg, and three other students were also taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Medical personnel on the scene also evaluated some students, who were then released to their parents.

It's unclear what caused the crash. The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Traffic Safety Bureau at (732) 521-0222 Ext. 126.

A staging area for families was set up in a nearby parking lot, where there were multiple police vehicles, at least two ambulances and another school bus. Parents and students could be seen talking to first responders both in the parking lot and on the road near the scene of the crash.

CBS News New York has reached out to the bus company for more information.